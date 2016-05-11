WATCH: The trailer of Raman Raghav 2.0 will give you goosebumps; can make you uncomfortable!

After watching the three terrifying teasers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next film Raman Raghav 2.0, fans of the actor were anxiously waiting for the trailer to be out. And finally, their wait is over. The trailer looks scary and dark as Nawaz plays a psychopathic serial killer in the movie. It starts with Nawazuddin who plays a serial killer talking about his victims inside a police station. He further gives the details of his murders hinting towards the absence of a pattern in his crimes.There is also a cop called Kaushal who is disturbed in his personal life. His path crosses with Nawazuddin and then the real game starts. Many are saying that the movie is based on the serial killer Raman Raghav while Anurag Kashyap has already cleared the air that it is not based on the popular criminal.The movie is all set to hit the screens on June 24, 2016.