 WATCH: The trailer of Raman Raghav 2.0 will give you goosebumps; can make you uncomfortable!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • WATCH: The trailer of Raman Raghav 2.0 will give you goosebumps; can make you uncomfortable!

WATCH: The trailer of Raman Raghav 2.0 will give you goosebumps; can make you uncomfortable!

By: || Updated: 11 May 2016 08:35 AM
WATCH: The trailer of Raman Raghav 2.0 will give you goosebumps; can make you uncomfortable!
New Delhi: After watching the three terrifying teasers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next film Raman Raghav 2.0, fans of the actor were anxiously waiting for the trailer to be out. And finally, their wait is over. The trailer looks scary and dark as Nawaz plays a psychopathic serial killer in the movie. It starts with Nawazuddin who plays a serial killer talking about his victims inside a police station. He further gives the details of his murders hinting towards the absence of a pattern in his crimes.

There is also a cop called Kaushal who is disturbed in his personal life. His path crosses with Nawazuddin and then the real game starts. Many are saying that the movie is based on the serial killer Raman Raghav while Anurag Kashyap has already cleared the air that it is not based on the popular criminal.

Check out here:

 

The movie  is all set to hit the screens on June 24, 2016.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

UNCATEGORIZED
BJP names 18 candidates for RS polls
INDIA
Khilji's character reminds me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada
INDIA
India, Pakistan trade charges on harassment of diplomats, their ...