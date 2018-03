Finally, the shoot of Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Ayushmann Khurana and Parineeti Chopra has been started in Kolkata. The lead actor Ayushmann has brought out a beautiful video message introducing himself. Ayushmann plays Abhimanyu Roy, a writer who grew up in Kolkata. He is dressed in a starch white kurta, grey pants and he narrates his journey over a cup of chai accompanied with an old typewriter, in busy streets and a yellow ambassador. He looks fresh and handsome.Abhimanyu gears up to tell the story of Bindu, i.e Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti plays an aspiring singer in the film and she has even taken special training for the same.The film is Produced by Yashraj Films and directed by debutante Akshay Roy.