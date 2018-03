Some couples express their love for each other by posting a photo, some keep the spark alive by doing various other things for each other. At this time, when most of the couples are falling apart, some of them are busy expressing their love for each other. One of those couples is Sanjay and Manyata Dutt. This video shared by Sanju baba’s wife Manyata Dutt is proof that only love and togetherness makes each other’s world go round.She captioned the video as: “Trying my luck with his two left feet ... 100th post!! #love #happiness # saturdaynights #instafam #dutts #life #eternal #forever @dutt1,"