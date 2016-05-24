 WATCH: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma's power-packed 'Sultan' trailer out
By: || Updated: 24 May 2016 02:55 PM
New Delhi: And here it is! The much awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan is out on SONY MAX on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter handle to share a cute pic, writing, "Sultan and Aarfa. 9 hours to trailer launch @AnushkaSharma @BeingSalmanKhan.

https://twitter.com/aliabbaszafar/status/734985206017363968

Based on the life of a wrestler, the forthcoming movie will see the 'Kick' actor portraying the role of Sultan Ali Khan, a wrestler who faces problems both in his professional as well as in his personal life while Anushka will be seen playing the role of Aarfa.

The film that also stars Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh, is slated to be released on Eid this year.

Check out breathtaking first trailer of  'Sultan'.



 

 

