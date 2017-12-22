 WATCH: PM Modi's GIFT leaves Virat and Anushka awestruck!
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma touched by PM Modi's lovely gesture

By: || Updated: 22 Dec 2017 01:45 PM
PM Narendra Modi with newly-wed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli/Image- Instagram@abpnewstv

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the wedding reception of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Other than attending Virat-Anushka's reception, PM Modi is making the headlines for another reason now.
Well! PM Narendra Modi greeted the newly-wed couple with two roses that made Anushka and Virat awestruck.

PM Narendra Modi with newly-wed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli/Image- Instagram@abpnewstv PM Narendra Modi with newly-wed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli/Image- Instagram@abpnewstv

Prime Minister handed out a rose each to both Anushka and Virat. Both seem to be touched and overwhelmed by PM Modi's simple and lovely gesture. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11.

 


