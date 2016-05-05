WATCH: 'Kaabil' first teaser out; Hrithik Roshan has it in his eyes

Amidst the whole Kangana-Hrithik row, the 'Bang Bang' actor recently gave people another reason to talk about and that is his upcoming flick 'Kaabil.'The 42-year-old actor took to his Facebook to share a video and wrote alongside, " Blinded by a million eyes watching me...when in fact I am the observer ,I am the watcher .. The minds eye sees all. "The 41-second video of the Sanjay Gupta-directed and Rakesh Roshan-produced movie features an extreme close up of the actor with intense background music.With this, the clip carries a message that reads, "The mind Sees all," which hints the movie to be an emotional and dramatic affair.Slated to release on January 26, 2017 with Yami Gautam opposite Hrithik, 'Kaabil' is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'.Reportedly, the film will complete its entire shooting in flat three weeks.