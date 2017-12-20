WATCH: First trailer of 'Ocean's 8' released

The first trailer of the female-led 'Ocean's 8' series has been released.It shows the glimpses of the film's stars Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna planning to steal a necklace worth $150 million from the neck of Daphne Kluger, played by Hathaway, at New York's Met Gala.Like its male-centric predecessors, 'Ocean's 8' revolves around an intricate, yet flashy, heist.The movie - directed by Gary Ross, written by Ross and Olivia Milch, and produced by Clooney and Steven Soderbergh - is both a sequel and spinoff of the Ocean's trilogy.The flick hits theaters on June 8.