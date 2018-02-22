 WATCH 'Blackmail' Trailer: Irrfan Khan's Movie Gives Quirky Twist To Infidelity
The 2-minute-32-second-long trailer raises a million dollar question: What will you do if you catch your wife cheating?

Irrfan Khan in his latest movie 'Blackmail'/Image- ANI

New Delhi: The first trailer of Irrfan Khan-starrer, 'Blackmail' is atypical at its best.

The 2-minute-32-second-long trailer raises a million dollar question: What will you do if you catch your wife cheating?



It depicts a journey comprising of infidelity, which is a far cry from the norm. There is love, cheating, fighting, cunning, comedy but there is one thing which is the essence of it all - blackmailing.

Apart from the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, and Gajraj Rao star in the pivotal roles in the film.

The film is helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame and is slated to hit the screens on April 6 this year. It will be presented by T-Series.

