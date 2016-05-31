WATCH: Banjo's trailer shows Riteish Deshmukh, Nargs Fakhri in interesting avatars; Riteish is the real hero

#BanjoTeaser -Thank you so much brother @juniorbachchan https://t.co/3Uvl5sJMlO
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 30, 2016
What reports tell us is that Nargis plays the role of a DJ from New York, presently in Mumbai. She can be seen in various get ups. Riteish is the star of the movie and it will be really interesting to watch him in that role.
Banjo is produced by Krishika Lull, and made under the Eros International banner. It will be released on Sep 23.
First Published: 31 May 2016 03:40 AM