 WATCH: Banjo's trailer shows Riteish Deshmukh, Nargs Fakhri in interesting avatars; Riteish is the real hero
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • WATCH: Banjo's trailer shows Riteish Deshmukh, Nargs Fakhri in interesting avatars; Riteish is the real hero

WATCH: Banjo's trailer shows Riteish Deshmukh, Nargs Fakhri in interesting avatars; Riteish is the real hero

By: || Updated: 31 May 2016 03:40 AM
WATCH: Banjo's trailer shows Riteish Deshmukh, Nargs Fakhri in interesting avatars; Riteish is the real hero
New Delhi: The power packed trailer of Banjo is out. The Riteish Deshmukh- Nargis Fakhri starrer Banjo’s teaser shows  Riteish  in a shoulder length rockstar hairdo, headbanging to Banjo riffs and dancing spinning. You can also see a Ganpati song sequence in the trailer. Abhishek Bachchan can be heard in the trailer as he introduces Riteish as ‘Banjo ki duniya ka Bachchan’


What reports tell us is that Nargis plays the role of a DJ from New York, presently in Mumbai. She can be seen in various get ups. Riteish is the star of the movie and it will be really interesting to watch him in that role.

Banjo is produced by Krishika Lull, and made under the Eros International banner. It will be released on Sep 23.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

INDIA
This govt can't do anything for you: Raj Thackeray ...
UNCATEGORIZED
BJP names 18 candidates for RS polls
VIDEO
Big Debate: Bypolls a semi-final for 2019 General Elections?