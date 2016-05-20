Was told to fear being overshadowed by Aishwarya: Richa Chadda

Actress Richa Chadda says she was told to be afraid of getting eclipsed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in "Sarbjit".The 29-year-old actress, whose performance in the Omung Kumar directed movie is receiving a lot of critical appreciation, said many people tried to convince her to not sign the movie."I was told by many creative people to stay away from the film. But I was convinced of my role. People told me to fear being overshadowed by a world beauty like Aishwarya. I truly believe that if you have talent in whatever capacity on screen you can stand out," Richa said in a statement.The actress known for picking up risky and unconventional roles said people's perception does not affect her anymore."I have played Nawaz's mother in my first major motion picture. People shunned me after that and I had to justify myself to people everyday that I'm not that old or that I'm urban and not the person I portray on screen."Eventually I have learned to focus more on work and find appreciation rather than focus on negativity such as these," she said.However, Richa agrees that actors do get typecast by the industry because of their choice of roles."People do compartmentalise you, but things are changing now. People several times take you for who you are on screen."Produced by Sandeep Singh, Bhushan Kumar and Vashu Bhagnani, "Sarbjit" stars Randeep Hooda in the titular role with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing his sister Dalbir Kaur and Richa as his wife.