'Wake up to chase yours dreams', tweets Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, who is flying high with the success of his recent release ' Kapoor and Sons,' kicked off his day by sharing some wise words.Taking to his Twitter handle, the 31 year-old actor tweeted, "If you want to make your dreams come true, the first thing to do is WAKE UP" JM.Power ,Good Morning guys chase your dreams ! Love."Recently, it was reported that the 'Ek Villian' actor is learning different martial arts, such as Krav Maga and Judo, for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming untitled project that will go on the floors this week.