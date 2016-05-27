Waiting not for people who whistle in Salman, SRK film: Shah

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah says his film "Waiting" is not for the audience, who whistle in the movies of Bollywood superstars Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.The 66-year-old actor stars in the Anu Menon-directed movie along side Kalki Koechlin."It is a simple, sober, sweet and true film written and made by heart. I think no other formula than this can make a film successful. I believe this film will touch everyones heart."Audience, who whistle at or watch Salman and Shah Rukh Khans films, Waiting is not for them. But, thankfully there is a set of audience, who enjoy or like such films," Shah said in an interview here.The actor said the movie is not for single screen theatres and he is aware about the fact that such subject will only appeal to a certain section of audience."This film is not for single screen theatres. Its like there are few plays that are made only for small theatres, but some are for big theatres. If you will watch this film with 2000 people whistling, you will not enjoy it at all."People, who are making films of this league have to accept the fact that they will never be as popular as typical commercial filmmakers. And if somebody wants major fame they should make that kind of movies," he said."Waiting" is Menons second feature film after "London, Paris, New York," and praising the young brigade of filmmakers Shah said he always had good experiences with new directors."I have never had bad experience in working with new directors. On the other hand, I had some really bad experiences with few veteran filmmakers. A new directors is working on his/her first film. They put their heart and soul in it. There is a fire to prove themselves."Their whole life is on the stake. The hard work by which the first film is made, I feel the second or third film doesnt have that much in it. If you will see the track record of filmmakers be it Govind Nihalani, Ketan Mehta, Kundan Shah, their first film was their best," he said.Produced by Ishka Films and Drishyam Films "Waiting" released today.