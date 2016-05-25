Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' b'day gift to Shahid Kapoor

: Looks like filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj has a perfect birthday gift stored for Shahid Kapoor's 36's birthday, as he has postponed the release date of 'Rangoon' to 2017, which happens to be the 'Shaandaar' actor's birthday weekend too.According to media reports, the upcoming movie that was earlier slated to release on September 29, 2016, will now hit the theatres on February 24, 2017, a day before Shahid 's birthday.In a statement, Vishal said, he is very happy with what they have achieved during 'Rangoon' shoot, adding that the upcoming movie is very close to his heart and want audience to perceive it as his best work.The 50-year-old director further said that even movie's leading lady Kangana Ranaut was thrilled to learn about the movie's release date, as her hit 'Tanu weds Manu' had released in the same period.Adding on to this, the director said 'Rangoon' will be even more special for him as it has been ten years to his and Saif Ali Khan's collaboration after 'Omkara' and will be interesting experience for him to work with him again.