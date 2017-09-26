Vishal Bhardwaj's next to be on Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda

The director will now adapt 'The Exile: The Stunning Inside Story of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda in Flight' written by veteran investigative journalists Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy.Vishal will also co-produce the film, which has been titled Abbottabad, along with Junglee Pictures.Trade Analyst Komal Nahta shared the news on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "JungleePictures & VishalBhardwaj to make ABBOTTABAD, directed by Vishal. Adapted from book 'The Exile' by Catherine Scott-Clark & AdrianLevy."The novel offers an insight into the life of Osama bin Laden, as well as the history of the Al-Qaeda and the formation of ISIS by bin Laden's lieutenants.No other details about the film have been made public yet, including when the film will go on floors and who will feature in it.