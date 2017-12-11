VIRUSHKA WEDDING: The pictures of Mehendi are just too ADORABLE!







Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:32am PST













Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.



A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:32am PST

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

New Delhi: Now that the most eligible bachelors are betrothed let us have a sneak peek in their wedding ceremony.Check out the pictures of their Mehendi ceremony.They newly married will fly back to India as Mr and Mrs for their reception which is scheduled on December 21 in New Delhi.Check out the invitation card.The invitation cardHashtag VirushkaWEDDING is trending at the top on Twitter with fans pouring in their wishes for the couple. There may be countless heartbreaks tonight all over the country as the most eligible bachelors are now betrothed. Despite the heartbreaks, congratulatory messages are flooding in on social media.The wedding of Virat and Anushka was planned to be a hush-hush affair but since both Virat and Anushka are top-notch celebrities it became quite impossible to do so. The murmurs about the wedding are doing rounds since last week.According to reports, 15 close friends and relatives attended the wedding along with Virat’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.The marriage took place at a resort named Borgo Finocchieto in Buonconvento town in the Province of Siena, Italy at around 6 pm (IST). It is reportedly the same place where the Obamas went for a holiday previously this year.Anushka and Virat left for Italy late on Thursday night, giving rise to speculations about their marriage this week. There was no official confirmation from neither Virat nor Anushka but according to reports, it was certain. The couple wanted to keep it a private affair.