VIRUSHKA UPDATES: Anushka Sharma's street dancing video goes viral

In a good news for the fans of Virushka who are hungry for their latest updates, we came across a street-dancing video of the newly married wife Anushka sharma.Star cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood's top actress Anushka Sharma are in South Africa for India Vs South Africa cricket series.While Virat is busy with the series, Anushka can be seen having the time of her life. This video of Anushka's street dancing is going viral.Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are making news ever since they left India for their Italy wedding. Their fans however cannot get enough of them. Any update about the love-birds is a news for them.Though busy as a bee, Virat has all the time for wife Anushka. He shared these pictures on social media. The two are enjoying in Cape Town.The two got hitched in a grand wedding event on December 11 in Italy. Their twin reception parties also made headlines.