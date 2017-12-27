VIRUSHKA MUMBAI RECEPTION: Shah Rukh Khan dances with Anushka and Virat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding was undeniably the event of the month.Right from them leaving for Itlay, to their second reception party in Mumbai , every single development made headline. Speaking of the Mumbai reception , it was a stellar night which saw a celebrities from sports and entertainment both.All the bigwigs of Bollywood and sports were present.From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Sachin Tendulkar and Saina Nehwal, everybody made it to the reception of the year.Shah Rukh Khan who is not just a co-star but much more than that to Anushka, enjoyed to the fullest at the party. The video of Shah Rukh dancing on "Chhaiyya Chhaiyya " with Virat Kohli and doing Bhangrawith the couple is going viral .Check the video here.Check out this video where the couple totally slays with their carefree moves.