 Virat Kohli slams Anushka's critics in his victory speech; Anushka cannot stop gushing !
Anushka has been criticised a lot : Virat

By: || Updated: 18 Feb 2018 10:32 AM
Image: Instagram

New Delhi: India's win against South Africa has boosted the confidence of the newly married Indian skipper. As the country rejoiced this victory and Virat's immaculate performance, the captain remembered his wife.

In his victory speech , Virat credited his success to his wife Anushka Sharma and said that she has been criticised a lot in the past. He clearly meant to indicate at the trolls against her , when he was out of form.



Anushka Sharma too posted Virat's screenshot from TV with the same old caption. Can you guess?

"What a guy !!"

Anuhska Sharma's Instagram story Anuhska Sharma's Instagram story

Aren't they just made for each other ?

First Published:
