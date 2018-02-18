Virat Kohli slams Anushka's critics in his victory speech; Anushka cannot stop gushing !

In his victory speech , Virat credited his success to his wife Anushka Sharma and said that she has been criticised a lot in the past. He clearly meant to indicate at the trolls against her , when he was out of form.
🎥 | Virat talking about Anushka today 💖 #Virushka
(via @Devanshi20189)pic.twitter.com/0iXrt0otLe
— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) February 16, 2018
Anushka Sharma too posted Virat's screenshot from TV with the same old caption. Can you guess?
"What a guy !!"
Anuhska Sharma's Instagram story
Aren't they just made for each other ?
