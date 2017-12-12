 Virat Kohli singing for Anushka will make your HEART MELT - Watch Video
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Virat Kohli singing for Anushka will make your HEART MELT - Watch Video

Virat Kohli singing for Anushka will make your HEART MELT - Watch Video

A video of Kohli singing a Kishore Kumar number for his lady love Anushka, is doing rounds on social media

By: || Updated: 12 Dec 2017 01:38 PM
Virat Kohli singing for Anushka will make your HEART MELT - Watch Video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma/Image- Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on Monday and it seems the Monday blues is still not over with Virat.

Well! Kohli smashed so many records in cricket but, this Delhi guy has so many hidden talents which we encounter on some occasions only.

A video of Kohli singing a Kishore Kumar number for his lady love Anushka, is doing rounds on social media.

The 29-year-old Indian cricket team captain is seen singing as Anushka and some family members listening to him attentively.

Watching him singing makes him adorable, check the video here:

 



Virat singing 'Mere Mehboob' for Anushka! 😍❤️💕 Adorbale!❤️


A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on




For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Wishes galore' for newlyweds Anushka, Virat

trending now

VIDEO
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Rahul gandhi for becoming Congress ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Bigg Boss 11: I do not like the ...
INDIA
In Pics: When Snowfall Grips The States Of North ...