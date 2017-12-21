Virat Anushka Delhi Reception: Check the FIRST PICTURES here

New Delhi: The newly married couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who tied the knot on Dec 11, are throwing a grand reception party in New Delhi on Thursday.The venue for reception is Taj Diplomatic Enclave of New Delhi and the party has already started.Cricket star Virat Kohli looks dapper in a blue achkan and jamdani shawl while Bollywood beauty Anushka dazzles in a red and golden Banarasi saree.Check the pictures here.The couple had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to invite him at their reception.The duo tied the knot in a hush-hush affair in a resort named Borgo Finocchieto in Buonconvento town in the Province of Siena, Italy .See more of their pics here.