Virat Anushka Delhi Reception: Check the FIRST PICTURES here

The venue for reception is Taj Diplomatic Enclave of New Delhi and the party has already started.
Cricket star Virat Kohli looks dapper in a blue achkan and jamdani shawl while Bollywood beauty Anushka dazzles in a red and golden Banarasi saree.
The couple had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to invite him at their reception.
The duo tied the knot in a hush-hush affair in a resort named Borgo Finocchieto in Buonconvento town in the Province of Siena, Italy .
First Published: 21 Dec 2017 08:38 PM