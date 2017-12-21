 Virat Anushka Delhi Reception: Check the FIRST PICTURES here
Virat Anushka Delhi Reception: The couple gleefully poses for camera.

Updated: 21 Dec 2017 08:58 PM
Virat Anushka Reception

New Delhi:  The newly married couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who tied the knot on Dec 11, are throwing a grand reception party in New Delhi on Thursday.

The venue for reception is Taj Diplomatic Enclave of New Delhi and the party has already started.

Cricket star Virat Kohli looks dapper in a blue achkan and jamdani shawl while Bollywood beauty Anushka dazzles in a red and golden Banarasi saree.

Check the pictures here.

The couple had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to invite him at their reception.

The duo tied the knot in a hush-hush affair in a resort named Borgo Finocchieto in Buonconvento town in the Province of Siena, Italy .

First Published:
