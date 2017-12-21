Prime Minsiter Modi ATTENDS VIRUSHKA's reception; BLESSES the couple



Prime Minister Narendra Modi at wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7JGeaGSJUN

— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017



Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3



— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the wedding reception of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The venue of the reception party is Hotel taj Palace in New Delhi.Earlier on Wednesday , the newly married couple went to meet the Prime Minister to personally invite him to their reception.Prime Minister made sure to bless the favourites of the countrymen in person.Visitors have already started pouring in the most awaited reception party of the year.Virat is wearing a blue achkan with a jamdani shawl while Anushka dazzles in a golden and red Banarasi saree.