 Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Getting MARRIED?
By: || Updated: 27 Oct 2017 09:37 AM
(Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen in a clothing ad on Diwali recently/Image- Twitter)

New Delhi: For much long Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma are making headlines for their relationship. Both can be seen together on many occasions. Their fans are waiting to see them together forever.

Well! Yes, we are talking their marriage. Now, speculation rife that Bolly-cricket jodi Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is getting married in the month of December this year according to the reports.

Love for each-other in Anushka and Virat's eyes is obvious in a recent Diwali ad. Both are seen talking about saat pheras and looking adorable couple.

Though, it has not been confirmed yet that they are getting married in December as no statement has received from the couple's side.

