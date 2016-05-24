Virat-Anushka, friendly exes?

Seems like the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma break-up saga is slowly taking a delightful turn as they were recently spotted hanging out together in Bangalore.According to a report, the duo caught up before an IPL match and even posed for a photograph with a fan, which now has been doing the rounds of social networking sites.In the snap, the 28-year-old graceful actress looks quite comfortable posing with the ace Indian cricketer, who sported a casual look with moustaches.Earlier, the couple was also seen enjoying a dinner date, celebrating Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) win against Gujarat Lions.On the professional front, Anushka, who has been keeping busy with the shoot of sports-drama ' Sultan,' will also feature in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Phillauri.'