 Virat-Anushka, friendly exes?
Search

Virat-Anushka, friendly exes?

By: || Updated: 24 May 2016 01:48 PM
Virat-Anushka, friendly exes?
New Delhi: Seems like the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma break-up saga is slowly taking a delightful turn as they were recently spotted hanging out together in Bangalore.

According to a report, the duo caught up before an IPL match and even posed for a photograph with a fan, which now has been doing the rounds of social networking sites.

In the snap, the 28-year-old graceful actress looks quite comfortable posing with the ace Indian cricketer, who sported a casual look with moustaches.

Earlier, the couple was also seen enjoying a dinner date, celebrating Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) win against Gujarat Lions.

On the professional front, Anushka, who has been keeping busy with the shoot of sports-drama ' Sultan,' will also feature in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Phillauri.'

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

INDIA
India, Pakistan trade charges on harassment of diplomats, their ...
VIDEO
Shami may fly to Kolkata to meet wife Hasin ...
INDIA
Rajasthan: Kirodilal Meena joins BJP