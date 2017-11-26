VIRAL VIDEO: OMG ! THIS is how SUNNY LEONE reacts on finding SNAKE on her BODY







New Delhi: A video of Bollywood's hot diva Sunny Leone's reaction to a snake has gone viral.In the video it can be seen that while she is busy reading a script when a crew member comes from behind and places a snake on her shoulder. The diva's reaction to the snake cracked us up.As soon as she realises it is a snake touching her, she reflexively screames and jumps off her seat . She tries to brush off the snake from her body, which however gets tangled in her hands. She manages to throw it off. It takes her only a few seconds to realise that it is a prank and she chases the prankster.This is not it. In another video, we also found Sunny's revenge prank. Sunny holds cake on both her hands and smashes on the person's cheeks, from behind. He was so not ready for it, just like she wasn't when he pranked.She shared both the videos on her Instagram account.Sunny goes with tit for tat and we're with her. Check out these hilarious videos.