New Delhi: Adira's birthday party was a big extravaganza for all the Bollywood celebrities. From Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif to Sridevi and Rekha, actresses of all times were present to bless Rani's two-year-old. All the dads and moms of Bollywood were present with their young ones at Adira's wonderland.We got to see Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan, Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi, and also Katrina Kaif with a baby. Now whose baby was Katrina playing with? Well it is Ahil Sharma , nephew of her very favourite Salman Khan and son of Salman's sister Arpita.Take a look at the adorable duo.