VIRAL ! This teenage school girl is the latest Internet Sensation !

Netizens are crushing hard over this school girl 's bubbly expressions and within hours we can see a flood of memes and posts being shared.

By: || Updated: 12 Feb 2018 09:24 AM
Priya Prakash Varrier / Image: Instagram (priya.p.varrier2)

New Delhi: Internet is an unpredictable space, a space where big names can disappoint while unknown ones can shoot up to prominence. Up-keeping its reputation, Sunday evening saw a teenage schoolgirl becoming an internet sensation overnight.

Netizens are crushing hard over this cute school girl and her bubbly expressions and within hours we could see a flood of memes and posts being shared.

Check out how this girl became the talk of the town overnight.



A post shared by DEKHPAGLI (@dekhpagli) on










A post shared by DEKHPAGLI (@dekhpagli) on






A post shared by DEKHPAGLI (@dekhpagli) on





  Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan too shared her video. 





Love this cutie 😘😘😍😍 @priya.p.varrier

A post shared by Arshi khan (@arshikhan_official1) on










Priya Prakash Varrier is an actress of Kerala debuting with film Oru Adaar Love. The images going viral are stills from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie. Even before her debut, netizens have made her a star already.


