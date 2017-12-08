These pictures of Bollywood's doting dads Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor are breaking the internet

New Delhi: Bollywood's two most handsome dads, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor have lately created a buzz on social media with their 'daddy-time' pictures. Their latest pictures with Taimur and Misha respectively are making us croon. Both the pictures have one thing in common, the dress code. Both Shahid -Misha and Saif -Taimur are seen sporting blue.Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside a park after having a good 'play-time' with daughter Misha. Matching the dress code, the father-daughter duo looked adorable. Perched on Shahid's arm and eating berries out of the tiffin box he held out for her, Misha looked cute as ever.Image: Manav ManglaniOn the other hand this picture of Taimur Ali Khan who has already mastered the art of facial expressions is too adorable to handle. With eyes wide in amazement, the little celeb looks at the candle light that dad Saif is holding for him. The house of the Khans is already superlit for Christmas , but Taimur is so awe-struck by this particular candle.Image: Instagram (theeledeindia)These two pictures are undoubtedly the cutest ones of the week..