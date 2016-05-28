Vidya's 'Geeta Bali' avatar from 'Ek Albela' is out

The much-awaited first look of Vidya Balan from her upcoming Marathi debut film ' Ek Albela' has been revealed.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to unveil the first look poster of the film, writing, "First look poster of Marathi film #EkkAlbela. Vidya Balan [sp. app.] enacts the role of Geeta Bali in the film."In the poster, the ' Dirty Picture' actress, who will be seen portraying the role of a yesteryear star Geeta Bali in the film, is seen like a typical Marathi mulgi.The actress had earlier made her film debut with Bengali movie ' Bhalo Theko' and had given many Bollywood hits like 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani,' 'Kahaani,' 'Parineeta' and 'Ishqiya.'Directed by Shekar Sartendel, the upcoming biopic will unfold the chapters' of legendary actor Bhagwan Dada's life.The movie is likely to hit the theatres this June.