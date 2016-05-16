Vidya Balan wraps up 'Kahaani 2' shoot



Vidya Balan has wrapped up the shooting of the sequel of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller 'Kahaani,' titled 'Kahaani 2.'The 38-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle to bid adieu to Sujoy in Bengali."Aaschi Sujoy da...Dhonnobaad for 'another mother of a story ' !!" she wrote which meant 'Good bye Sujoy.thanks for 'another mother of a story .'Later the 49-year-old film maker took to his Twitter handle to repost Vidya's tweet and write, "@vidya_balan wraps K2 .. leaves behind a mother of a performance..."The film, which also has Arjun Rampal in pivotal role, is being shot in Kolkata for quite some time now, but the makers have not divulged any details of the film.The 'Ahalya' director, this morning, tweeted a snap from the set of ' Kahaani 2'and wrote, "time for some serious action... and @vidya_balan why you not on set?"Reportedly, the movie went on floor in March, Vidya started shooting last month and the 'Roy' actor started his portion from last week.The 'Dirty Picture' actress took to her Twitter handle last week to announce the release date of the movie, which is November 25, through a video."Another mother of a story .....," she wrote alongside.The actress will be seen on June 10 in Ribhu Dasgupta directed 'TE3N' along with Amitabh Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui under Sujoy's production.Other than these, Vidya will also be commencing her shoot for the upcoming film 'Begum Jaan' in June.The film is a Hindi remake of a Bengali Partition tale 'Raj Kahini' and will be directed by National award winning film-maker Srijit Mukherjee.