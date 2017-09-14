 Vidya Balan turns into 'quirky' radio jockey in 'Tumhari Sulu' teaser
Vidya Balan turns into 'quirky' radio jockey in 'Tumhari Sulu' teaser

By: || Updated: 14 Sep 2017 06:19 PM
(Vidya Balan in 'Tumhari Sulu'/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: After making fans curious with unique posters, the first teaser of much-awaited Vidya Balan starrer 'Tumhari Sulu' is finally out.

The makers unveiled the teaser on YouTube and it seems like the movie is going to be a fun ride.

In a minute long clip, we see Vidya practicing for her late night radio show. But as she does so, the onlookers have their eyes and ears popping.

That is because she is an innocent, simple, saree clad housewife who is seen talking to the listeners with a sexy voice.

The teaser says, "Sometimes you don't need wings to fly". The 'Begum Jaan' star is seen donning a cape considering herself as a Supergirl.

Filmmakers have released motion poster as well:

 



The movie is a comedy-drama which is being directed by adman Suresh Triveni.

It also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 1.

First Published:
