 Vidya Balan left STUNNED by this question from a reporter!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Vidya Balan left STUNNED by this question from a reporter!

Vidya Balan left STUNNED by this question from a reporter!

Vidya will next be seen in Suresh Triveni's "Tumhari Sulu". Also featuring Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia, the movie will hit the theatres on November 17.

By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 12:30 PM
Vidya Balan left STUNNED by this question from a reporter!

Picture of Vidya Balan taken from the YouTube video below.

New Delhi: Vidya Balan isn’t in the mood to take ridiculous questions from certain sections of the media 'sweetly'. The National award winner has always denounced sexist approach that breeds in our society.

We admit that absurd questions are often asked to celebrities making them severely uncomfortable. One such question from a reporter during an event had left Vidya stunned. The actress was questioned about her weight. "Have you thought of losing weight for glamourous roles or want to continue doing women-centric films?"



The question left Vidya amused and it was apparent on her facial expression. She replied, "I can’t understand what’s the connection between women-centric films and weight loss…I'm very happy with what I'm doing. It'd be good if there could be change in mindset among people like you"

Vidya is currently promoting her upcoming movie ‘Tumhari Sulu’ that releases this Friday.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Check out Parineeti Chopra's corporate look in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

trending now

INDIA
This is what Salman Khan has to say about ...
VIDEO
Hardik Patel's sex CD: Dragging BJP into this is ...
INDIA
Former Air India director named in FIR for stealing ...