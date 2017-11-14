Vidya Balan left STUNNED by this question from a reporter!

New Delhi: Vidya Balan isn’t in the mood to take ridiculous questions from certain sections of the media 'sweetly'. The National award winner has always denounced sexist approach that breeds in our society.We admit that absurd questions are often asked to celebrities making them severely uncomfortable. One such question from a reporter during an event had left Vidya stunned. The actress was questioned about her weight. "Have you thought of losing weight for glamourous roles or want to continue doing women-centric films?"The question left Vidya amused and it was apparent on her facial expression. She replied, "I can’t understand what’s the connection between women-centric films and weight loss…I'm very happy with what I'm doing. It'd be good if there could be change in mindset among people like you"Vidya is currently promoting her upcoming movie ‘Tumhari Sulu’ that releases this Friday.