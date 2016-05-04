 VIDEO: Watch Karan's reaction when Bipasha invites Salman Khan for her honeymoon
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • VIDEO: Watch Karan's reaction when Bipasha invites Salman Khan for her honeymoon

VIDEO: Watch Karan's reaction when Bipasha invites Salman Khan for her honeymoon

By: || Updated: 04 May 2016 12:27 PM
VIDEO: Watch Karan's reaction when Bipasha invites Salman Khan for her honeymoon
Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were thrilled to have superstar Salman Khan’s presence in their marriage. But there was definitely a moment of discomfiture for Karan during the reception event when Bipasha quipped that she’s invited Salman for her honeymoon.

Bipasha said this when a reporter posed this weird question of seeking Salman’s response to the couple’s honeymoon plans.  (VIDE BELOW).



Talking to reporters, Salman said he wishes his "No Entry" co-star Bipasha Basu's marriage with actor Karan Singh Grover lasts forever.

"I hope Bipasha and Karan's pair will last and that's important," the 50-year-old said.

Salman, said he likes the couple together.

Bipasha, 37, and Karan tied the knot on April 30 in a traditional Bengali ceremony, which was followed by a reception dinner that saw a host of Bollywood biggies in attendance.

While this is Bipasha's first marriage, Karan got hitched for the third time. He was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

INDIA
Chidambaram corners PM Modi over 'pakoda' remark
INDIA
57% polling in Araria LS bypoll
VIDEO
Maharashtra: Farmers marching toward Mumbai supported by Shiv Sena