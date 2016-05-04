VIDEO: Watch Karan's reaction when Bipasha invites Salman Khan for her honeymoon

Bipasha said this when a reporter posed this weird question of seeking Salman’s response to the couple’s honeymoon plans. (VIDE BELOW).
Talking to reporters, Salman said he wishes his "No Entry" co-star Bipasha Basu's marriage with actor Karan Singh Grover lasts forever.
"I hope Bipasha and Karan's pair will last and that's important," the 50-year-old said.
Salman, said he likes the couple together.
Bipasha, 37, and Karan tied the knot on April 30 in a traditional Bengali ceremony, which was followed by a reception dinner that saw a host of Bollywood biggies in attendance.
While this is Bipasha's first marriage, Karan got hitched for the third time. He was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.
First Published: 04 May 2016 12:27 PM