VIDEO: Watch Karan's reaction when Bipasha invites Salman Khan for her honeymoon

Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were thrilled to have superstar Salman Khan’s presence in their marriage. But there was definitely a moment of discomfiture for Karan during the reception event when Bipasha quipped that she’s invited Salman for her honeymoon.Bipasha said this when a reporter posed this weird question of seeking Salman’s response to the couple’s honeymoon plans. (VIDE BELOW).Talking to reporters, Salman said he wishes his "No Entry" co-star Bipasha Basu's marriage with actor Karan Singh Grover lasts forever."I hope Bipasha and Karan's pair will last and that's important," the 50-year-old said.Salman, said he likes the couple together.Bipasha, 37, and Karan tied the knot on April 30 in a traditional Bengali ceremony, which was followed by a reception dinner that saw a host of Bollywood biggies in attendance.While this is Bipasha's first marriage, Karan got hitched for the third time. He was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.