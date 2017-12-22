 VIDEO: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dancing in their reception
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • VIDEO: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dancing in their reception

VIDEO: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dancing in their reception

Did you check these videos of the happy couple dancing together?

By: || Updated: 22 Dec 2017 09:08 PM
VIDEO: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dancing in their reception

Image: Instagram (@virushka_folyf)

New Delhi:  Finally the most adored couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got hitched. They're now also done with their grand reception party in New Delhi.

We shared with you the first pictures of their marriage and also of their reception. However, the fans can never get enough of them together. So we thought to share these videos we came across on Instagram.

The couple dancing together as if no one is watching will make you day.

 




 








❤️❤️😍 #virushka #virushkareception #anushkasharma #viratkohli


A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on




Check out this video of Anushka Sharma dancing with Shikhar Dhawan on Mauja hi Mauja. We totally love this carefree bride .







For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story HATE STORY 4: 'It is NOT just about sex', says actor Karan Wahi

trending now

MOVIES
HATE STORY 4: 'It is NOT just about sex', says ...
SPORTS
Rohit's record century, Rahul's 89 helps India put its highest ...
VIDEO
Fodder Scam Case Verdict: Struggle will continue, says a ...