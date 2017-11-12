Video: Shahid Kapoor's brother ISHAAN KHATTER throws some DANCE moves and we're in AWE







Things got freaky last night with Nicolas Jaar and unfiltered banter ???? Thank you for the partayy @shareenmantri you legend! ????Mi Mujer - Nicolas Jaar????

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:32am PST













Dancing around on the streets of London after our first premiere of Beyond the Clouds.. the street artist was playing Billie Jean on his guitar. Can barely wait to share the film with the you guys. Happy Diwali!



A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter has become the talk of the town lately. He is making his acting debut with acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's project Beyond The Clouds. The movie is yet to release and the actor has started earning rave reviews.However, we recently found out that Ishaan is not only an actor but has also got groovy dancing skills just like his big brother Shahid. Ishaan has recently posted a video of him dancing and the way he dances swept us off our feet. He pulls off some chic moves with real ease. The soon-to-be actor can definitely hone it up further for a high graph. Check out his moves here:We found another video of him dancing on the streets of London after the first premiere of his acting debut Beyond The Clouds. The caption reads "Dancing around on the streets of London after our first premiere of Beyond the Clouds.. the street artist was playing Billie Jean on his guitar. Can barely wait to share the film with you guys. Happy Diwali!" In his super fun mannerism , Ishaan dances carelessly and one cannot stop drooling over his boyish charm. You can see the video here.With his guy-next-door looks, Ishaan has already got many young hearts drooling. He will be making his Bollywood debut with Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor in Karan Johar's remake of Sairat.