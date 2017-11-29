VIDEO: OMG ! VIRAT KOHLI and ANUSHKA SHARMA captured DANCING TOGETHER

Video Courtesy: YouTube (Must Watch)

New Delhi: It was star cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge's reception party and guess who enjoyed the most? The popular couple of cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma seemed enjoyed themselves to the fullest.The couple which used to steer clear from camera, gladly posed for it. They looked regal in their classic attires. Not only this, they also shook a leg together.As much as we know the two, both are fun-loving people and when it comes to dancing, there is no stopping them. The couple was in a jovial mood and danced to quirky numbers.Check out the couple's prancing at the party.Let us remind you that the two also danced a lot at Yuvraj Singh's wedding party.