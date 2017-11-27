VIDEO: Mother of one KAREENA KAPOOR FLAUNTS her PERFECT SHAPE in THIS ramp walk







New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who gave birth to little Taimur last year is back to her incredible shape again. With no traces of pregnancy fat on her body, it seems she never gained weight apparently.Designer and Bebo's fast friend Manish Malhotra shared with us some images of his fashion show in Kenya in which Kareena was the show-stopper.The 37-year-old actress, looked incredibly beautiful in a nude lehenga that had silver lace-like work but what stunned us most was the perfect shape that she flaunted on the ramp.With her utter perfection and grace, Kareena has time and again proved that she totally owns the ramps. Check the video here.Kareena who is hardworker hit the gym for hours post her delivery sweating out every shred of the unwanted fat and the results are in front of us. The adept actress flew to Kenya particularly for the sake of her 29 year old friendship with Manish. She returned back to Mumbai the same day to be with her little prince.