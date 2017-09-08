Video: Bouncers of a Mumbai restaurant thrash photographers for taking Shilpa Shetty's pictures



Scuffle b/w bouncers of a restaurant& 2 photographers for taking pics of Shilpa Shetty&Raj Kundra while leaving,y'day.FIR registered #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lO8ASrU8RV

— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

New Delhi: A video has emerged of bouncers of a Mumbai restaurant thrashing two freelance photographers for clicking actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra's pictures. The video has gone viral on social media for obvious reasons.It was raining blows as the two bouncers attacked the photographers who also took them head on in their defence. This is not for the first time such muscle men have thrashed media personnel for clicking pictures.Reports say the bouncers of Bastian restaurant in Bandra (W) began beating up the photographers after Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra were coming out of the hotel. The bouncers were making way for the couple and during that moment found the lensmen getting too close to the duo. The visuals after the fist fight show one of the photographers suffering severe bruises on his face. Shilpa and Raj are not seen in the visuals and haven't made any statement over the scuffle.An FIR has been registered in this regard. The bouncers were arrested late last night.More Pictures:We're saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian last night. We have celebrities and well known guests visiting us frequently, and every experience has so far been smooth. During last night's incident, the people involved were personnel of Tough Security who are hired for Bastian via external vendors - as is the practice, the security agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day. All the Bastian staff, as well as the management, was inside in the restaurant on the second floor at the time of the incident - we were made aware of the same a while after it began. This was a highly unfortunate situation that escalated beyond anything we could have imagined. As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing security agencies today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved. We are also collecting all information so that we are able to offer to take care of any and all medical bills that may have resulted due to this incident.