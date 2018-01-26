Veteran Bengali actress Supriya Devi passes away

Veteran Bengali film actress Supriya Devi died at her South Kolkata residence on Friday following a massive heart attack, family sources said. She was 85.Supriya Devi is survived by her daughter. "She felt unwell around 6.20 a.m. She was in the bathroom then. When doctors were called, they declared her dead," they said.Born on January 8, 1933, in Mitkina in erstwhile Burma (now Myanmar), Supriya Devi was one of the leading figures of the golden era of Bengali cinema that saw her straddle the screen space with great aplomb alongside the late Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen.Soumitra Chatterjee and Sabitri Chatterjee now remain the few surviving representatives of that generation.Supriya Devi was also the live-in partner of Uttam Kumar.Devi also worked in a couple of Bollywood films. She worked with Dharmendra in Aap Ki Parchhaiyan.She also worked in Doordarshan serial Janani. Mira Nair also cast her for a small part in in The Namesake.