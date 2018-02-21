 Veteran actors to showcase at Delhi Theatre Festival 2018
The festival is touted to be the biggest theatre destination in India amongst the performing arts fraternity with an eclectic offering of outstanding content for theatre aficionados.

New Delhi: The second season of Delhi Theatre Festival will showcase veteran theatre artists such as Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak, and Pankaj Kapur among others.

The theatre festival will feature five productions with eminent theatre personalities such as Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Paresh Rawal, Pankaj Kapur, Rakesh Bedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Rohit Roy, Mona Singh among others.

Embracing a 3-day format, Delhi Theatre Festival 2018 will be conducted from the March 9 to 11 at two different venues - Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi and Orana Conventions in Gurugram.

