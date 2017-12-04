SAD NEWS: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor is no more. He was 79





Born on March 18, 1938, to the illustrious and formidable theatre and film actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi hit the spotlight at the age of four acting in plays directed and produced by his father. He started acting in films as a child in the late 1940s.



His best known performances as a child artist were in "Aag" (1948) and "Awaara" (1951), where he played the younger version of the character played by Raj Kapoor. He also worked as assistant director in the 1950s.



Shashi made his debut as a leading man in the 1961 film "Dharmputra" and went on to appear in more than 116 movies during 60s, 70s and until the mid 80s.



Some of his memorable films include "Deewar", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Namak Halal" and "Kaala Pathar".





New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last after prolonged illness in Mumbai. He was 79.The actor who stirred the deepest emotions of all the movie lovers with his legendary dialogue "mere paas maa hai" left an irreparable dent in the movie industry."He passed away at 5.15 pm today. We all are very sad about it. He had kidney problems, " Shashi's brother Randhir told ABP News. Funeral will most likely be held tomorrow.The legend was the younger brother of iconic actors Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. The actor-filmmaker was wheel-chair bound and had been suffering from kidney problems for some time.