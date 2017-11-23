Mumbai Police gives a stern warning to Varun Dhawan for taking 'adventurous' selfie in traffic



My apologies ???? Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG

— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017



.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY



— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017



Mumbai: Mumbai Police gave a stern warning to actor Varun Dhawan after a newspaper carried his picture showing him clicking a selfie with a female fan from his car while waiting in traffic. The girl was sitting in an auto which was next to his vehicle.Mumbai Police, through its official Twitter handle, said it is issuing a challan to "Judwaa 2" actor and warned him against repeating the offence."Varun Dhawan these adventures surely work on the silver screen, but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai. You have risked your life, your admirers and few others.""We expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar and youth icon like you! An e-challan is on the way to your home. Next time, we will be harsher," the tweet added.The post also carried a snapshot of newspaper picture in which Varun, partly out of his cars window, is taking a selfie with an excited female fan who was travelling in an autorickshaw. He is not seen wearing a seat belt in the picture.Replying to the Mumbai Polices post, Varun apologised for the offence and posted, "My apologies... Our cars werent moving since we were at a traffic signal."I didnt want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time Ill keep safety in mind and wont encourage this," he added