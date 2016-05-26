'Udta Punjab' new peppy number 'Da Da Dasse' will give you 'emotional' chills

After 'Chiita Ve' and 'Ikk Kudi', the makers of 'Udta Punjab' are all set to launch the third song from their album titled 'Da Da Dasse'.The song is crooned by the 'Baby Doll' hit-maker Kanika Kapoor and is all set to hit the internet on June 26.The songs of 'Udta Punjab' have already become a huge hit among the masses.Giving her opinion on the new song, Kanika shared, "I was thrilled when I was approached for the song. It is a peppy track that simultaneously gives out an emotional connect with the characters in the film. I loved the experience of recording this track and it has turned out very well and I am really looking forward to it."Given the popularity of previously released songs, we can surely say that music composed by Amit Trivedi is hitting the right notes and 'Dada Da Dasse' is expected to do the same.The song that explains the journey of all the characters is a peppy track that will be unveiled by the makers.'Dada Da Dasse' is an out and out Punjabi number, which will surely have a lasting effect on all and will soon be the latest melody which is set to dance on everyone's mind.The film starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles will hit the theatres on June 17.