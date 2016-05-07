 'Udta Punjab' creates history with 'record-breaking' music deal
By: || Updated: 07 May 2016 12:53 PM
New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer crime thriller 'Udta Punjab' has created history in Bollywood by cracking a "record-breaking" music deal.
The producers of the film have sold the rights to the film's soundtrack and album to T- Series for a whopping sum of Rs 18 Crore.

The film has surpassed the earlier record of Rs. 17 Crore set by Salman Khan starrer 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.
The project also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and the music has been scored by Amit Trivedi.
The first song of 'Udta Punjab' titled 'Chitta Ve' is already getting a good response over the internet.
The ' Udta Punjab' album has a new age Punjabi vibe to it and the makers hope to strike a chord with music lovers.
Directed by Abhishek Chaubey the movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 17.

