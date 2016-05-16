 Two new posters of 'Sarbjit' out!
Two new posters of 'Sarbjit' out!

16 May 2016
Two new posters of 'Sarbjit' out!
New Delhi: With five days left to its release, the makers of the upcoming flick 'Sarbjit' are leaving no stone unturned to promote their flick and recently they have released two new posters.

Film Critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the two new posters, writing, "#Sarbjit two new posters."

SARBJITCOM1
The two still shows movie's leading lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the role role of Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur while Randeep Hooda in the role of Indian prisoner Sarbjit Singh.

SARBJITCOM
The film, which is being helmed by filmmaker Omung Kumar, is slated to hit the theatres on May 20.

First Published:
