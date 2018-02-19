Twitterati slams Fergie's NBA All-Star anthem performance

The 42-year-old, who was tasked to sing the 'Star-Spangled Banner', reworked the tune to more of a jazzy beat.
However, she was slammed by the Twitterati, with a few calling it the 'worst rendition ever'.
"Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever," wrote one user.
Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever. Embiid 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ociAsWf0LC
— Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) February 19, 2018
"FROM NOW ON: When you fail at something while demonstrating an insane level of confidence, you must say "I Fergged up" #fergie #NationalAnthem," wrote another Twitter user.
FROM NOW ON: When you fail at something while demonstrating an insane level of confidence, you must say "I Fergged up" #fergie #NationalAnthem
— Kendahl Culpepper (@Cul_world) February 19, 2018
After hearing Fergie sing the National Anthem #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ct8hgALts8
— NBA Be Like (@NBABeLike) February 19, 2018
First Published: 19 Feb 2018 04:51 PM