 Twitterati slams Fergie's NBA All-Star anthem performance
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Twitterati slams Fergie's NBA All-Star anthem performance

Twitterati slams Fergie's NBA All-Star anthem performance

The 42-year-old, who was tasked to sing the 'Star-Spangled Banner', reworked the tune to more of a jazzy beat. However, she was slammed by the Twitterati, with a few calling it the 'worst rendition ever'.

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 04:53 PM
Twitterati slams Fergie's NBA All-Star anthem performance

Image- ANI

Washington: Grammy Award-winner Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday didn't win over many fans.

The 42-year-old, who was tasked to sing the 'Star-Spangled Banner', reworked the tune to more of a jazzy beat.

However, she was slammed by the Twitterati, with a few calling it the 'worst rendition ever'.

"Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever," wrote one user.

 



"FROM NOW ON: When you fail at something while demonstrating an insane level of confidence, you must say "I Fergged up" #fergie #NationalAnthem," wrote another Twitter user.

 





 

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Black Panther' breaks box-office records in debut weekend

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat civic election results (75 seats) LIVE Updates: Neck-and-neck fight ...
VIDEO
PNB Scam: Mukesh Ambani's cousin quizzed by CBI
VIDEO
PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's TRICK of launching his store ...