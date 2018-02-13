Twitterati losing their mind over SRK-Dilip Kumar in single frame

One user wrote, "The pure love and affection between Shah and Dilip Saab is so heartwarming...always brings me to tears. Thank you to Dilip Saab & Saira Baano ji for being a mother & father figure to Shah over the years...May Allah miya bless you both and our angel Shah" along with a collage of pictures featuring both the actors together
The pure love and affection between Shah and Dilip Saab is so heartwarming...always brings me to tears. Thank you to Dilip Saab & Saira Baano ji for being a mother & father figure to Shah over the years...May Allah miya bless you both and our angel Shah ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WwC1xqnXvH
— Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina) February 12, 2018
This gives me strength. https://t.co/3WwycItTd3
— Anas Hussain (@anas707) February 12, 2018
My two most favourite ppl on earth.😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/vPPV0nTU9S
— LEENA (@kunfaaya) February 12, 2018
Their bond is so beautiful 😍♥ https://t.co/3gMFZa0TOw
— нαмєѕнα ωιтн α тωιѕт (@mnabc12341) February 12, 2018
Dilip Saab, as he is affectionately called, posted a picture on Twitter wherein he is seen with King Khan.
The senior actor's Twitter handle posted the picture with caption, .@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today. -FF
The picture is of last night when the 'Zero' actor went to pay a visit to the 95-year-old veteran actor's home.
Khan went to wish the senior actor good health as he has not been keeping well in the health department for quite some time now.
First Published: 13 Feb 2018 04:58 PM