Twitterati losing their mind over SRK-Dilip Kumar in single frame

New Delhi: Fans are delighted to see Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar together in a single frame for a picture.One user wrote, "The pure love and affection between Shah and Dilip Saab is so heartwarming...always brings me to tears. Thank you to Dilip Saab & Saira Baano ji for being a mother & father figure to Shah over the years...May Allah miya bless you both and our angel Shah" along with a collage of pictures featuring both the actors togetherDilip Saab, as he is affectionately called, posted a picture on Twitter wherein he is seen with King Khan.The senior actor's Twitter handle posted the picture with caption, .@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today. -FFThe picture is of last night when the 'Zero' actor went to pay a visit to the 95-year-old veteran actor's home.Khan went to wish the senior actor good health as he has not been keeping well in the health department for quite some time now.