Twitterati getting excited over 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'

A user wrote, "If #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi is anything like "Happy Bhag Jayegi" then u gotta watch it..!!! U must watch it..!!! "Happy Bhag Jayegi" was a under rated movie but such a good comedy movie that I have watched it 5 times & still hvent got bored of it".Another wrote, "This is something to be proud. #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi starring our favourite @jassi1gill with @sonakshisinha and @DianaPenty will be releasing on 24th August 2018 ?.Can't describe how much I am excited for it. Best wishes to the team".A tweet read, "Looking forward for #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi, @jimmysheirgill Tere Bhai ki film aa rahi hai. Best character. Loved the first one".One user tweeted, "@jassi1gill so excited to listen that your first bollywood film. #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi is releasing very soon.. i.e 24th August 2018. Waiting very curiously for this movie. And congrats for your bollywood debut..All the best!!!!".The announcement revealed that Sonakshi Sinha and Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill have joined the bandwagon of the movie's star cast.The announcement by Eros Now read, "Happy 1 Happy 2? Yes, is baar 2-2 hain aur donon ki donon bhagti hain ya nahin.Find out on 24th August! #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi @sonakshisinha @dianapenty @ErosNow @cypplOfficial".The film is a sequel to 2016 Bollywood romantic-comedy, 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' that featured Diana Penty as the eponymous heroine, as a free-spirited bride-to-be from Amritsar, India who runs away from her wedding to elope with her lover. However, she ends up in Lahore, Pakistan - without her beau.The film will hit the screens on August 24.