Twitterati getting excited over 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'

A user wrote, "If #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi is anything like "Happy Bhag Jayegi" then u gotta watch it..!!! U must watch it..!!! "Happy Bhag Jayegi" was a under rated movie but such a good comedy movie that I have watched it 5 times & still hvent got bored of it".
If #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi is anything like "Happy Bhag Jayegi" then u gotta watch it..!!!
U must watch it..!!!
"Happy Bhag Jayegi" was a under rated movie but such a good comedy movie that I have watched it 5 times & still hvent got bored of it https://t.co/RBeu6aO9Wi
— ADITYA 💥 (@ItsABhere) February 20, 2018
Another wrote, "This is something to be proud. #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi starring our favourite @jassi1gill with @sonakshisinha and @DianaPenty will be releasing on 24th August 2018 ?.Can't describe how much I am excited for it. Best wishes to the team".
This is something to be proud 🌟#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi starring our favourite @jassi1gill with @sonakshisinha and @DianaPenty will be releasing on 24th August 2018 ❤
Can't describe how much I am excited for it 😍
Best wishes to the team 😇 https://t.co/WwKEr9motK
— Shivangi Juneja (@ShivangiJuneja1) February 20, 2018
A tweet read, "Looking forward for #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi, @jimmysheirgill Tere Bhai ki film aa rahi hai. Best character. Loved the first one".
Looking forward for #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi, @jimmysheirgill Tere Bhai ki film aa rahi hai. Best character. Loved the first one.
— amit (@a_m_i_t_k_s) February 20, 2018
One user tweeted, "@jassi1gill so excited to listen that your first bollywood film. #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi is releasing very soon.. i.e 24th August 2018. Waiting very curiously for this movie. And congrats for your bollywood debut..All the best!!!!".
@jassi1gill so excited to listen that your first bollywood film👏👏 #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi is releasing very soon.. i.e 24th August 2018😘😘
Waiting very curiously for this movie😍😍
And congrats for your bollywood debut..👌👌
All the best!!!! 👍👍
— sampada (@sampada0029) February 20, 2018
The announcement revealed that Sonakshi Sinha and Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill have joined the bandwagon of the movie's star cast.
The announcement by Eros Now read, "Happy 1 Happy 2? Yes, is baar 2-2 hain aur donon ki donon bhagti hain ya nahin.Find out on 24th August! #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi @sonakshisinha @dianapenty @ErosNow @cypplOfficial".
Happy 1 Happy 2? 🤔
Yes, is baar 2-2 hain aur donon ki donon bhagti hain ya nahin…Find out on 24th August! 🏃♀️#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi @sonakshisinha @dianapenty @ErosNow @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/lCGiA7w9c6
— Eros Now (@ErosNow) February 20, 2018
The film is a sequel to 2016 Bollywood romantic-comedy, 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' that featured Diana Penty as the eponymous heroine, as a free-spirited bride-to-be from Amritsar, India who runs away from her wedding to elope with her lover. However, she ends up in Lahore, Pakistan - without her beau.
The film will hit the screens on August 24.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.