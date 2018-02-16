Twitterati convinced Jennifer Aniston getting back with ex-Brad Pitt

Aniston and Theroux announced on Thursday that the decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."
The 'Friends' star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Pitt, who later married Angelina Jolie, separated from her in September 2016.
While some Twitter users and the celebs' fans are hoping Pitt and Aniston get back together, others are wondering whether or not the 'Troy' star had anything to do with the separation.
"#JenniferAniston When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single," tweeted one user.
#JenniferAniston
When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH
— Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018
"My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single," wrote another user.
My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news😭but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single😊 pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg
— Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018
Another user said, "Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like...#JenniferAniston"
Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like...#JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/TRNL9LQaq7
— Jackie (@Jackieannroth) February 15, 2018
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 16 Feb 2018 07:36 PM