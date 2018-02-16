Twitterati convinced Jennifer Aniston getting back with ex-Brad Pitt



#JenniferAniston

When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH

— Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018



My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news😭but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single😊 pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg

— Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018



Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like...#JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/TRNL9LQaq7

— Jackie (@Jackieannroth) February 15, 2018

: Moments afterannounced that she is splitting with her husband Justin Theroux, Twitter users started pointing out that the 49-year-old and ex-husband Brad Pitt were both currently single.announced on Thursday that the decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."The 'Friends' star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Pitt, who later married Angelina Jolie, separated from her in September 2016.While some Twitter users and the celebs' fans are hoping Pitt and Aniston get back together, others are wondering whether or not the 'Troy' star had anything to do with the separation."#JenniferAniston When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single," tweeted one user."My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single," wrote another user.Another user said, "Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like...#JenniferAniston"