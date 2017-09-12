'Tumhari Sulu' poster: Vidya hides face, YET AGAIN

The 38-year-old, on Tuesday, shared a fresh poster of the film and like the first one, Vidya is seen hiding her face in the second look too.The 'Begum Jaan' star is looking out of a window at a pigeon and is seen wearing a sari and carrying a yellow bag while keeping her hands on her waist.The movie is a comedy-drama which will be directed by adman Suresh Triveni.It also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 1.