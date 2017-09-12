 'Tumhari Sulu' poster: Vidya hides face, YET AGAIN
'Tumhari Sulu' poster: Vidya hides face, YET AGAIN

Updated: 12 Sep 2017 04:32 PM
'Tumhari Sulu' poster: Vidya hides face, YET AGAIN

(Vidya Balan in 'Tumhari Sulu' poster/Image- Instagram @balanvidya)

New Delhi: Day by day, Bollywood star Vidya Balan is making her fans even more curious about her upcoming film 'Tumhari Sulu'.

The 38-year-old, on Tuesday, shared a fresh poster of the film and like the first one, Vidya is seen hiding her face in the second look too.

The 'Begum Jaan' star is looking out of a window at a pigeon and is seen wearing a sari and carrying a yellow bag while keeping her hands on her waist.

 




The movie is a comedy-drama which will be directed by adman Suresh Triveni.

It also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 1.

