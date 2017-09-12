'Tumhari Sulu' poster: Vidya hides face, YET AGAIN

The 38-year-old, on Tuesday, shared a fresh poster of the film and like the first one, Vidya is seen hiding her face in the second look too.
The 'Begum Jaan' star is looking out of a window at a pigeon and is seen wearing a sari and carrying a yellow bag while keeping her hands on her waist.
The movie is a comedy-drama which will be directed by adman Suresh Triveni.
It also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 1.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 Sep 2017 04:31 PM