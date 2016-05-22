Trollers are my biggest fans, says Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan often gets trolled and faces negative comments by twitterati, but he is not perturbed by all such negativity in the virtual world. The actor says he has no hard feelings against them, and instead calls them his "biggest fans".Ask Abhishek how he reacts to the negative comments on Twitter, and he says, “I like them”.“They are my biggest fans, they spend more time thinking about me than even I spend time thinking about myself. So, by virtue of that, they are my biggest fans. I feel humble,” Abhishek told IANS.The actor, who is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, has time and again faced the dark side of the virtual world. On one occasion, he was called the "least known celebrity" by a social media user, and on another he was picked for his movie “Drona”.Abhishek is known for giving it back with his wit and humour.The "Bol Bachchan" star, who considers his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan his biggest critic, is thankful to the directors who are offering him varied roles."Directors have faith in me and offer different scripts to me. Actors do a film in frame of mind and I did intense films like 'Game', 'Dum Maro Dum'. Then I wanted to do light films, so I decided to do 'Bol Bachchan'. I am offered variety of roles and I am thankful for that," he said.Abhishek will soon be seen in Sajid-Farhad's "Housefull 3", which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon. The film is releasing on June 3.